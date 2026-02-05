Finance Minister Khanal Visits Baglung to Oversee Election Preparations



Baglung: Finance Minister Rameshore Prasad Khanal has urged all concerned authorities to engage confidently in election preparations. Arriving in Baglung today to monitor the election preparations, the Minister assured that the government is working to create an atmosphere in which citizens can participate in voting peacefully. He also urged citizens to remain confident that they would be able to exercise their franchise in a fearless environment.

According to National News Agency Nepal, during his visit, the Minister inspected the Office of the Chief Election Officer, the District Election Office, and the District Administration Office. Following the monitoring, he received information about election-related security arrangements, police mobilisation, and other preparations from Chief District Officer Krishna Prasad Acharya. The Minister assured that there would be no shortage of resources for conducting the election.

‘It is the shared responsibility of all to make the election a success, ensure security a

rrangements, and fully enforce the election code of conduct,’ he said, promising that no stone would be left unturned to conduct the election in a fearless atmosphere.

He further stated that if any issues arise regarding election preparations, they will be resolved promptly if reported in time, emphasizing the need for coordination and cooperation.

Chief Election Officer Sita Sharma briefed the Finance Minister on election-focused peace and security arrangements, the implementation of the election code of conduct, and the preparations made so far.