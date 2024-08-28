Finance Minister Paudel stresses efficient management of budget



Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel said efficient budget management helps secure targeted results. Proper selection of budget and its implementation is equally significant, he added.

Responding to the queries raised by lawmakers on the bill relating to amendment of Economic Work Procedure and Fiscal Accountability Act in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Finance Minister reminded that even the multi-purpose projects need retrenchment.

The proposal was presented in the meeting by Finance Minister, seeking consideration on the amendment bill. It was passed unanimously.

Those putting forth their views in the bill were lawmakers Rajendra Kumar KC, Julid Kumari Mahato, Basu Dev Ghimire, Damodar Paudel Bairagi, Swarnim Wagle, Biraj Bhakta Shrestha, Sumana Shrestha, Pratima Gautam, Madhav Sapkota, Manish Jha, Kusum Devi Thapa, Shovita Gautam, Nagina Yadav, Dayal Bahadur Shahi, Narayani Sharma, Achyut Prasad Mainali, and Prem Suwal, among others.

