Financial aid to landslide survivors



The government has provided Rs 650,000 as relief to the families of three people from Baglung, who lost their lives in the monsoon-induced disaster.

The District Administration Office has handed over Rs 250,000 cash to Nirmala, the daughter of 55-year-old Khil Kumari Sharma, who died in a landslide in Titaure of Baglung Municipality-7.

Similarly, 55-year-old Prem BK and his 50-year-old wife Basanthi BK of Galkot Municipality-8 were buried in a landslide at their home. Chief District Officer Netra Prasad Subedi told RSS that BK’s family was given Rs 400,000 in cash.

The amount was received from the federal and provincial governments.

Source: National News Agency Nepal