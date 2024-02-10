First match of the tri-series against Namibia

Kathmandu: Nepal is set to take on Namibia in the first match of the tri-nation T-20 series. The match is scheduled to be held at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on February 27. The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) announced the schedule for the series on Friday. Nepal will take on the Netherlands in the second match of the series on the basis of double round robin on February 28. Similarly, Nepal is scheduled to play the third match of the league stage against Namibia on March 1 and the last match of the league phase against the Netherlands on March 2. The final match of the series will be played on March 5. The Teams of Namibia and The Netherlands are coming to Nepal to play the ICC Cricket World Cup League-2 starting this week in Kathmandu. Nepal, which has been selected for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, is going to play two consecutive series to prepare for the tournament. Nepal is currently playing a three-match ODI series against Canada. After the three-match ODI series against Can ada, Nepal will play a tri-series under the World Cup League-2. The series is scheduled to run from February 15 to 25. The Nepali team for the League-2 tri-series has already been announced. Asif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Arif Sheikh, Pawan Sarraf, Bhim Sarki, Arjun Saud, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Surya Tamang and Rijan Dhakal. The alternative players for Nepal are Pratish GC, Dev Khanal, Anil Shah and Bibek Yadav. Source: National News Agency RSS