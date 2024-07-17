Five women get ‘Best Joyeeta Award’ in Rajshahi division

Five women of the division today received ‘Best Joyeeta Award’ as recognition for attaining their success in different fields after overcoming the difficulties and challenges in all eight districts of the division.

The best awardees are- Hasna Begum (economic), Dr Sheuly Akter (education and employment), Golshanara Begum (successful mother), Marjina Parveen (repression prevention) and Mohona (social development).

Each of them was given a certificate, crest, rapper and Taka 25,000 each.

On the occasion, five divisional-level runners-up and 30 other district-level best joyeeta were also given certificates, crests and Taka 5,000 each.

The awards were given to the successful women in five respective categories like economics, education and employment, successful mother, prevention of repression and social development sectors at a function at Rajshahi Shilpakala Academy auditorium here.

The Commissioner Office of Rajshahi division and the Directorate of Women Affairs office jointly arranged the award-giving

ceremony under the programme of ‘Joyeeta Searching Bangladesh’.

Director General of the Department of Women Affairs Keya Khan addressed the ceremony as chief guest while Divisional Commissioner of Rajshahi Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir was in the chair.

Additional Commissioner Tarafder Akter Jamil, Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police Faisal Mahmud, Additional Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Hemayetul Islam, Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Shamim Ahmed and Social Worker Shaheen Akhter also spoke.

Deputy Director of the Department of Women Affairs Shabnom Shirin welcomed the participants.

Chief Guest Keya Khan said the present government under the prudent and farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly for the development and empowerment of women.

“The government has also attained success in the field of establishing equal rights for women side by side with generating employment opportunities for them,” she added.

She also said the present g

overnment has taken various initiatives to create a women-friendly atmosphere in the country so that women can play an important role in boosting economic development.

She urged the local administrations to adopt need-based steps to free the society from child marriage.

The Joyeeta award will encourage the women to overcome different odds and hurdles in the society.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha