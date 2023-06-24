General

he river flood occurred here damaged Sabha Khola-based Lohakot Bijuwapani Community Water Lifting Project in Bhojpur district.

Property worth Rs 30 million was destroyed when the flood occurred on June 17 entered the project site located around 100 meters away from the Sabha stream and damaged water pump motors, three control panels, transformer as well as other equipment, said Chief of Drinking Water and Sanitation Division Office, Bhojpur, Devnath Singh.

The project construction site has worn a deserted look, he added.

"Property worth millions of rupees was destroyed when the flood swept away the project site. Importantly, locals are now deprived of drinking water facility. The office has taken initiatives to resume the drinking water supply ", shared Singh.

Singh further informed that a target was set to handover the project in the coming fiscal year but the flood damaged the project in the last hour. The line ministry at federal level was reported about it.

The construction of the project had started from the fiscal year 2075/76 BS at the cost of Rs 111.1 million with an aim to provide drinking water to 386 households. Of them, 150 households were enjoying the drinking water facility from the project.

Chairperson of Drinking Water Consumers' Committee, Uddhav Raj Trital, said the flood swept away the project at a time when final preparation was underway to distribute drinking water by installing taps at 200 households.

"We are facing drinking water problem after the disaster. The state should pay attention for the construction of the project soon," he underlined.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal