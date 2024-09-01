Flooding obstructs Madi-Thori roadway



Bharatpur (Chitwan), Sept 1: The Madi-Thori road in Chitwan has been obstructed due to the flooding caused by the swollen Ghangharkhola rivulet following incessant rain since last night.

Vehicular movement on the road has come to a grinding halt due to this, said Police Inspector Kedar Man Dong of the Area Police Office Madi. A bridge is under construction over the rivulet and whenever there are flash floods the traffic is disrupted on this road. Inspector Dong said vehicles can operate only when the rain stops. Vehicles going to various destinations are stranded, it is said.

“Bridges have been constructed over many rivulets on the Madi-Thori road while they are under construction over the Ghanghar, Bagai and Magui Khola rivulets,” said Tara Kumari Kaji Mahato, Mayor of Madi Municipality.

She said they have requested the Hulaki Road Project Office to promptly complete the bridge construction. Construction of a bridge over the Patarekhola has not yet started, Mayor Mahato said.

Source: National News Age

ncy Nepal