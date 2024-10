Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel is leaving here for Washington DC of America today night to participate in annual meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) scheduled from October 21.

During his stay in Washington DC and New York, Finance Minister Paudel would hold bilateral and multilateral meetings, according to Paudel’s Secretariat.

He is scheduled to return home by the end of October.

Source: National News Agency RSS