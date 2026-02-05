Fog and Mist in Majority of Tarai Today



Kathmandu: Fog and mist will prevail in many places of the Tarai region of the country today. The weather will remain mainly fair in the hilly and mountainous regions, according to the 8:00 am bulletin by the Meteorological Forecasting Division. Later tonight, mist will continue to occur at a few places in the Tarai region, while the weather will remain mostly clear in the hilly and mountainous regions of the country.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Meteorological Analysis by the Division indicates that there is currently no significant weather system influencing Nepal. This suggests that the current weather patterns are expected to persist without any major changes in the immediate future.

