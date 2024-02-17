Folk songs common culture, treasure of entire Nepalis, PM says

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said folk songs are common culture and treasure of entire Nepalis. Inaugurating the Open Folk Song Competition organized by the National Folk and Duet Song Academy Nepal on Saturday, PM Prachanda shared that folk songs are equally popular among all audience of all languages, ethnic communities and regions. "Folklore and folk literature have been expressed as a unique tradition of general public since generations. Folk songs which remain major genre under the folk literature are the most prosperous genres. The folk songs carry the entire aspects and theme of Nepali life," PM Prachanda mentioned. The PM was of the view that the Nepali folk song which is spread beyond the Nepali territory presents the stories of Nepal's every culture, natural beauties and the stories of sufferings and bliss. PM Prachanda added that the unique character of folk and duet song should be safeguarded since it is a vital foundation for Nepal's national identities in our multilingual, multiethnic and multicultural country. He also stressed that the folk songs should ensure a robust assimilation and unity in the society along with cultural diversities. Saying that the people living in mountains, hills and Tarai have their own lifestyles, the PM stated that cultures are developed on the basis of the people's lifestyles there. "The major basis of cultural diversity in our country is ethnic, lingual, community and geographical diversity. We can develop national culture in a true sense only by respecting this," the PM argued. During the programme, the PM urged the Nepali community to remain vigilant towards foreign influence in Nepali folk song and music and called for ending the ill-practices. We all should be serious towards increasing aberrations, he warned. PM Prachanda also appealed to all the artistes and singers to do away with being viral for getting more views but asked them for their orientations towards getting popularity. He stated that getting viral is equal to i nfectious publicity. Source: National News Agency Nepal