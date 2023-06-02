business, Trading

The Foreign Employment Board has urged foreign job aspirants not be duped by fraudsters luring lucrative jobs in South Africa, stating that the racket was very active lately.

Issuing a notice here today, the Board said that the racket was found issuing a false work permit to make-believe the foreign job aspirants and duping them later.

The Board has clarified that tourist visa issued by the Office of the High Commissioner and Consulate General of South Africa based in India is only for the purpose of visiting Africa as a tourist. So it was not possible to engage in any jobs in South Africa on the basis of this visa.

A human trafficking racket was found fleecing millions of rupees from over 150 individuals. They use social networking sites to lure the prospective job seekers and falsely promise to land them up in jobs in South Africa on a tourist visa. "It is illegal to be engaged in employment visiting South Africa in tourist visa," said Gurudutta Subedi, Director and Information Officer of the Board.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal