Foreign Ministry unveils 100-day performance



Kathmandu: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs made public a report detailing its performance and achievements in the 100 days after the formation of incumbent government led-by KP Sharma Oli.

During this period, relations with other countries were further strengthened as high-level visits were exchanged. There was high-level representation of Nepal in the 79th Session of United Nations General Assembly and Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit as there was spectacular presence of Nepal in these forums, according to the Foreign Ministry.

A high-level delegation led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli participated in the 79th UNGA in September while a high-level delegation led by Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba in Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit held in Qatar from October 2-3.

The exchange of high-level visits have further strengthened bilateral relations, according to the Ministry. Similarly, Minister Rana embarked on an official visit to India from August 18-22. On the occasion, a bilateral meeting w

as held with Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Oman, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaid, visited Nepal from August 26-27.

Likewise, Minister Rana made high-level visits to Canada, USA and Qatar from August 21-Septemebr 2. Organisation and Management (O and M) survey of the Ministry and missions has been completed. The first meeting of Bilateral Consultation Mechanism between Nepal and Oman at foreign secretary level in Muscat of Oman on August 7, said the Foreign Ministry.

Similarly, preparation for calling a bid for passport printing and supply has reached the final phase, added the Ministry.

Source: National News Agency RSS