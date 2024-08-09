Foreign Secretary of India arriving in Nepal on official visit



Foreign Secretary of India, Vikram Misri, is arriving in Nepal on an official visit starting from August 11.

Foreign Secretary Misri is paying a two-day official visit to Nepal at the invitation of his Nepali counterpart Sewa Lamsal, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Nepal.

During the visit, the two foreign secretaries will discuss various matters on further strengthening Nepal-India relations and advancing mutually beneficial cooperation, said MoFA.

It was shared that the Indian Foreign Secretary is scheduled to hold meeting with the high-level dignitaries of Nepal.

Misri, who assumed charge as a Foreign Secretary of India recently (July 15, 2024), is visiting Nepal for the first time in this role.

The visit is believed to give continuity of the tradition of regular high-level exchange between the two friendly neighbours.

The Indian Foreign Secretary will depart for his country from Kathmandu on August 12.

Source: National News Agency RSS