Forest Minister, Bhutan’s energy minister hold courtesy meet



Kathmandu: Minister for Forest and Environment Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri and visiting Energy and Natural Resources Minister from Bhutan, Lyonpo Gem Tshering, held a courtesy meeting Tuesday.

During the meeting, they exchanged views, focusing on the further consolidation of religious, cultural, social, economic, and environmental ties between Nepal and Bhutan.

On the occasion, the Minister said this level of a bilateral meeting will contribute to further enhancing the bilateral and regional ties.

He also applauded the recent achievement of Bhutan in the areas of hydropower development and the conservation of natural resources. “We are the SAARC members and we have a common understanding of issues of the mountain region. There are ample possibilities for cooperation between Nepal in the areas of eco-tourism, hydropower, hill farming, and herbs production.”

Similarly, the Bhutanese Minister was of the view that Nepal and Bhutan are more affected by the climate change consequences and both countries should be

present in the Climate Change Conference and other international forums with common agenda.

Source: National News Agency RSS