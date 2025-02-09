Fortune Barishal Celebrate BPL Title at Home with Fans



Barishal: Fortune Barishal, led by Tamim Iqbal, visited Barishal today to celebrate their Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) triumph with the fans. The team carried the BPL trophy as part of the celebration. The players and officials reached Barishal through a reserved flight and received a hero’s welcome.

According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, veteran cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim expressed gratitude for the reception by posting on his social media handle, “Thanks for the love Barishal. In Shaa Allah, see u again,” recognizing the love they got from Barishal. Barishal retained the BPL title by beating Chittagong Kings by three wickets in a thrilling contest.

After winning the trophy for the first time last year, they were supposed to go to Barishal with the trophy, but that time, they couldn’t materialize the plan.