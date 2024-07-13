‘Foundation of transformation prepared in IT sector’



Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma claimed that spectacular achievements have been made in the development of communications and information technology sector besides preparation of a foundation of transformation after she assumed the ministry leadership.

At a farewell programme organized today at the ministry after Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s proposal seeking vote of trust in the parliament was disapproved, she claimed the initiatives taken in favour of legal, policy and structural reforms and good governance would lead to the achievement of prosperity in the IT sector.

“Several policy reforms have been undertaken in the ministry while some complaints have been formally investigated to implement the issues within its purview and clarify the ministry’s stand so as to help in the investigation of other issues by the concerned bodies,” Minister Sharma said.

Minister Sharma said that adequate work has been done for the transformation of all sectors as the overall p

rogress of the Ministry would be measured by the reforms in mass communication, telecommunications, information technology, postal service, film and printing sectors.

She further said though the field of communications and information technology was new for her, she felt that the tenure had been successful with the support and cooperation of all

Secretary at the Ministry, Chairperson of Nepal Telecommunication Authority, Division Chiefs and Joint Secretaries, chiefs of bodies and departments, among others, were present on the occasion

Source: National News Agency RSS