Full resumption of BP Highway



Transport service has fully restored on BP Highway from Wednesday. The Road Division Office, Bhaktapur has given permission for the same.

Earlier, the Office had banned the operation of vehicles for 10 hours in the night since October 16, citing possibility of dry landslide and ongoing maintenance drive in the stretch of around eight kilometer along the highway.

Vehicular movement was halted from 6:00 pm to 4:00 am at Dhulikhel-Bhakundebesi-Barkhekhola section along the BP Highway after the recent landslide and flooding damaged the highway.

Passenger buses, which have taken permit for their service along the route as well as light vehicles, were brought into operation by constructing an alternative track. The landslide and flood had washed away more than eight kilometer road at different places at Bhakundebesi-Chaukidanda-Barkhekhola section towards Kavre.

Thousands of vehicles use this route everyday as it is a short distance to connect eastern Nepal to the federal capital, Kathmandu.

Source: National

News Agency Nepal