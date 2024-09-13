Ganosamhati Andolon publishes list of 22 martyred, 227 injured in Mohammadpur

Ganosamhati Andolon’s Mohammadpur Unit today published a list of 22 people who were killed, 227 injured and missing of two persons in the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in the city’s Mohammadpur and Adabor areas.

The party released the list in a memorial meeting at Bengali Medium High School at Mohammadpur in the capital.

The family members of the victims gave speeches in the meeting.

They placed several demands including ensuring justice in the incidents of killings through forming a Speedy Trial Tribunal, providing financial support from the government to the families of victims, giving martyr status for those killed in the movement and building monuments in memory of the victims.

They urged the government to bear the expanses of treatment of the injured people.

Chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon Zonayed Saki demanded trial of those who were involved in killing the students including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said justice should be established in the country as any governmen

t can’t stay in power without establishing justice.

Hundreds of people embraced martyrdom in the movement that toppled the Awami fascist government, Saki said.

He also demanded giving martyr status for those killed in the movement, Saki said.

The Chief coordinator urged all to remain alert against any kind of anti-state conspiracy.

He urged the government to discuss with all political parties for ensuring the good governance in the country.

Saki said that his party will prepare list of those killed in the movement across the country and it will submit it to the government.

Ganosamhati Andolon’s Dhaka City North convener Monirul Huda Baban, executive coordinator Abul Hassan Rubel and journalist Ashraf Kaisar, among others, spoke it with its Mohammadpur Unit’s organizer Faiyaze Feroze in the chair.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangsthai