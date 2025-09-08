GenZ Protests Lead to Fatalities in Itahari



Itahari: Two people have died in Itahari, Sunsari today during the ‘Gen-Z’ protests. District Police Office Spokesperson Yograj Khatiwada stated that the deceased are around 25 to 26 years old, but their identities are not yet known.





According to National News Agency Nepal, three people injured in the demonstration were taken to BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan, where doctors declared two dead on arrival. Police opened fire to control the situation after the agitation turned violent.





The District Administration Office, Sunsari, has issued a prohibitory order in the Itahari sub-metropolitan area until further notice.

