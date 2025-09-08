Korala Checkpoint Comes Into Full Operation



Mustang: The Korala checkpoint of Mustang, which shares a border with Tibet, has come into full operation from Sunday. Earlier, the checkpoint was open throughout the year only to Mustang residents from November 13, 2023, according to Mustang Customs Office.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Department of Customs transferred its Customs Officer, Ramesh Khadka, as the Chief of Mustang Customs Office to expand the checkpoint as a trade route. Additionally, a sufficient workforce has been assigned to the Mustang Customs Office to facilitate this expansion.





The Department has initiated efforts to make the Mustang Customs Office active for importing Chinese goods via the checkpoint. This move comes in light of disruptions in the supply of goods from the Rasuwagadhi checkpoint and Tatopani border point due to landslides and floods. Roads to the Rasuwagadhi and Tatopani checkpoints are currently blocked.





Chief of Mustang Customs Office, Khadka, stated that the Department activated the Korala checkpoint as a trade route in response to requests from Nepali entrepreneurs. Previously, businesspersons had appealed to the Finance Ministry and Department of Customs to create a conducive environment for importing Chinese goods, especially considering the upcoming Dashai and Tihar festivals.

