Gen-Z Protests: 19 Dead, Over 300 Injured So Far



Kathmandu: A total of 19 people have been reported killed so far across the country during the Gen-Z protests held today. A total of 347 people have been injured so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.





According to National News Agency Nepal, among the deceased, three died while undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital, where 100 injured are undergoing treatment. Similarly, six people are under treatment at Bir Hospital and 59 at the National Trauma Center, where eight have died during treatment.





Similarly, 102 injured people are undergoing treatment at the Everest Hospital in Baneshwor, where three succumbed to their injuries. Eight people have been referred to other hospitals.





Four people are undergoing treatment at the Patan Institute of Health Sciences, 37 people in Kathmandu Medical College Teaching Hospital, where two people died while undergoing treatment. The hospital has stated that six of the injured will need surgery. Similarly, three people are undergoing treatment at Norvic Hospital.





The ministry said 18 people are undergoing treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj, where one person has died.





Outside Kathmandu valley, one person is being treated at Gandaki Medical College, two at Pokhara Institute of Health Sciences, four at Birat Medical College, Biratnagar and seven at Damak Hospital in Jhapa.





Meanwhile, two people have died at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan.

