Hospitals Ordered to Provide Free Treatment for Injured Protesters



Kathmandu: The Ministry of Health and Population, led by Pradip Paudel, has issued a directive to all federal hospitals under its jurisdiction to provide free treatment to individuals injured during today’s demonstration in Kathmandu.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the ministry has circulated instructions emphasizing prompt medical attention for those injured in protests organized by the ‘GenZ’ group. The directive also calls for enhancing the effectiveness of ambulance services, ensuring timely access to necessary areas.





The ambulance service network within the Kathmandu Valley has been alerted to assist in the transportation of referral cases from hospitals. Additionally, health professionals, including doctors, have been encouraged to unite in managing injured cases to ensure access to necessary treatment.

