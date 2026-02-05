Gharial Crocodile Rescued from Narayani River After Four-Day Effort



Nawalparasi: A gharial crocodile was rescued from the Narayani River after its mouth became entangled in a fishing net. The critically endangered animal was freed following four days of continuous efforts with the support of the local Bote community, known for their expertise in river navigation and fishing. The gharial was discovered in the Amaltari area of Kawasoti in Nawalparasi (Bardaghat-Susta East).





According to National News Agency Nepal, Chitwan National Park Officer and Information Officer Abinash Thapa Magar stated that park staff and locals collaborated tirelessly to remove the net from the animal’s mouth. The rescue operation was led by local resident Gopal Bote, and the crocodile, identified as an adult male, was safely released back into the river. This marks the fourth gharial rescue from the river this year.





Magar also mentioned that a recent gharial census conducted last month recorded nine male gharials-two in the Narayani River and seven in the Rapti River. The male gharial population is crucial for the species’ survival. In total, the Narayani River is home to 135 gharials, while the Rapti River hosts 231. Gharials are bred at the Crocodile Breeding Centre in Kasara and are released into the rivers once they reach adulthood.

