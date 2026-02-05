Gold and Silver Prices See Significant Decline in Domestic Market



Kathmandu: The prices of gold and silver in the domestic market witnessed a decline today compared to the previous day. The price of gold has been set at Rs 295,200 per tola (11.66 grammes), a decrease from Rs 304,700 per tola on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the price had surged by Rs 14,400 per tola compared to Tuesday. Similarly, silver is being traded at Rs 4,980 per tola today, down from Rs 5,600 per tola on the previous day.





According to National News Agency Nepal, in the international market, gold is priced at 5,078 US dollars per ounce today, while silver is being traded at 90 US dollars per ounce. The fluctuations in pricing reflect changes in both domestic and international markets.

