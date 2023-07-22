General

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Chairperson, Rabi Lamichhane, clarified that he has not spoken about downsizing the number of Nepali Army anywhere.

At a press meet organized at Pichara in Biratnagar Metropolitan City-11 in Morang today, Lamichhane further mentioned that none of this party leaders and cadres had spoken about cutting down the number of the Nepali Army neither in the parliament nor in any party's programmes.

He shared that the party upheld the belief that if the State affairs are conducted through rule of law, good-governance could be achieved.

The media-person turned politician spoke of the need for consensus among the political parties for reforming provincial structures.

He shared that works relating to his party's convention would begin from coming November.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal