Science & Technology

A delegation led by CPN (Unified Socialist) chair and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal today called Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' in regard with operating the Geta Medical College in Kailali as the national-level Science University.

CPN (Unified Socialist) lawmaker Prem Bahadur Ale who was also the member in the delegation said they met with the Prime Minister and Finance Minister Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat as well, demanding the operation of Martyr Dashrathchand National Science University in Geta. The meeting ended positively, he added.

"The Prime Minister has pledged to operate the Science University in Geta," the lawmaker said. The meeting agreed to pave way for operating the University through an act.

During the meeting, the delegation urged the government to allocate sufficient budget for the implementation of the Dhangadhi-Khutiya-Dipayal-Uraibhanjyang- Taklakot (of China) road project and to ensure access to China.

It may be noted that the federal government on February 12 decided to operate the University in Geta and the government policies and programmes for the upcoming fiscal year also announced to operate the health-related university in Geta. But the budget stated that a 100-bed medical institute would be established in Geta, promoting the Sudurpashim folks to agitate against the announcement.

Meanwhile, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Nepali Congress leader NP Saud said Geta will have the Science University not a health institute as announced in the budget speech for the fiscal year.

During his meeting with NC leaders from his home district Kanchanpur today, the Minister made it clear that the government was committed to operating the University in Geta, according to his chief private secretary Deepak Joshi. ---

Source: National News Agency-Nepal