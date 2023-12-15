Government committed to carrying out policy reforms to strengthen local level: PM Dahal

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' today said the government was committed to making the financial transfer effective while carrying out policy reforms to consolidate the foundation of the local level. Addressing an event organised here at the Sainik Manch, Tundikhel on the occasion of the 29th Kathmandu Metropolitan Day, he said the government would work effectively to empower the local level with the management of resources and means in line with the spirit of the constitution. Mentioning that the constitution of Nepal has clearly provisioned the government at all three levels as per the principle of cooperation, coexistence and coordination, he said the law making is the first priority to strengthen the federal democratic republic. "The federal system can be further consolidated and utilised for the benefit of the people only through the making of the federal laws and their effective implementation. The Government of Nepal is committed to strengthen all local levels including the K athmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) to bring more maturity in the constitutional practice," said the PM. Maintaining that Kathmandu is not only the capital of the country but also one of the oldest cultural cities in the globe, he said the city is known to the world as an open museum with its unique characteristics of art, culture, lifestyle, food etc. "Proper preservation of ancient splendor conserves the Kathmandu's unique global identity. It significantly contributes to bring prosperity in the life of citizen through the promotion of tourism. Kathmandu's development, protection and promotion of its civilisation and culture, and its beauty should be the national responsibility of the country." Stating that he has been earnestly observing the progressive works being carried out by KMC of late, PM Dahal said the metropolis' initiatives for urban beauty, development and management of education, construction and management of public toilets and conservation of cultural heritages have produced a positive motivat ion in the federal government. "Whatever initiation KMC has taken regarding the narcotic drug control, prohibition of tobacco products, providing stipend to students and employment creation, among various sectors, even the government has got encouragement from these. I congratulate the entire metropolis family, including the Mayor and Deputy Mayor for this and urge you to move ahead unwaveringly on this in the coming days as well," he said on the occasion. According to the PM, the metropolis' efforts to develop the federal capital city as a clean, green and historic city full of vibrancy and modern features through the preservation of its cultural richness are worth appreciating. "The Kathmandu Metropolitan City will present exemplary model for all local levels of the country by pursuing the physical and human development aspects in a balanced way. I am always ready for the support, cooperation and decision required from the government's side for this," Prime Minister Dahal said. He also wished that may t he KMC Day inspires all to achieve the common goal of building an advanced Kathmandu city on the wide foundation of the federal system of governance and standing on the pedestal of the culture of collective collaboration. The then Kathmandu Municipality was declared as the country's first metropolis in 2052 BS. Source: National News Agency RSS