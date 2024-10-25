Government in right direction: Minister Gurung



Kathmandu: Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, has said the government achieved 70 percent of its targets in its first 100 days, indicating that it has been heading in the right direction.

Minister Gurung who also serves as the Government Spokesperson said this on Friday while unveiling the decisions of the Council of Ministers on Thursday, October 24. “The government has executed 70 percent of its works in the first 100 days, suggesting that morning shows the day.”

According to the Minister, key accomplishments of the government in its first 100 days include a rise in capital expenditures, improvements in economic indicators, investigations into the alleged misappropriation of cooperative funds, payments to dairy farmers and construction companies, and compensation to the survivors of flooding and landslides.

As he said, the Thursday’s Cabinet meeting granted a permission to the Janak Education Materials Centre Limited to print the postage stamp, landownership reg

istration certificates, and passports.

Similarly, it has allowed the acquisition of around 65 hectares of land in Gulariya municipality of Bardiya for the Babai Irrigation Project. Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development has been given permission to attend bilateral and multilateral meeting to be held in Mexico on November 6-12.

The government decided to ensure compensation of a maximum of Rs 500 thousand per family for the deaths of minors Dipasan Sanwa and Prinsa Sanwa who were earlier killed in an explosion at Phalelung rural municipality-5 in Panchthar.

Likewise, the Council of Ministers agreed to extend the one-year term (four years) for honorary consuls/consular generals for 11 parts including Slovenia, and allow the participation of the Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens in the conference on ‘Family and Contemporary Megatrends’ scheduled in Qatar on October 30-31.

The government further endorsed the proposal to acquire 6.06 hectares of land belonging to the national forest

at Raghuganga rural municipality in Myagdi to develop the 220 KV-Thulo Khola Hydropower Project.

Besides, the meeting agreed to accept three temporary posts of office level (fiscal year 2081-82 BS) for the Tarai-Madhesh Prosperity Programme implemented by the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration.

As per the decisions of the meeting, the Border Administration Offices at Chhangru of Darchula, Pashupatinagar of Ilam, and the Immigration Office, in Pashupatinagar of Ilam will be scrapped.

In addition to this, the government decided to approve the organisational structure and readjustment of posts of the Immigration Office at Korola of Mustang, the Immigration and Border Administration at Tinker of Darchula, and the Immigration and Border Administration Office at Pashupatinagar, Ilam.

As the Minister shared, as per the meeting decisions, Dr Sabhyata Gautam (Kathmandu) and Bishnu Prasad Kandel (Baglung) have been nominated for the member posts of the Neal Pharmacy Council.

Source: National N

ews Agency RSS