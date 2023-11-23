‘Government making meaningful, planned initiatives for energy sector’s development’

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Shakti Bahadur Basnet, has said the government has been carrying out planned and meaningful initiatives for overall development of country's energy sector. There is equal support and cooperation of private sector in the government's efforts for proper use of natural resources and sustainable development. Addressing the programme 'Hydropower for Sustainable Development' here today, Minister Basnet opined that there would be equally significant contribution of energy sector for sustainable development and emphasis should be laid on this to materialize the plan of zero carbon emission determined by Nepal. He presented the fact that hydropower sector is equally important for economic prosperity, mentioning that the government was active with a target of producing additional 28,000 Megawatt electricity by 2035. Sharing that 98 per cent households have access to electricity in the country so far, the Energy Minister clarified that attention has been paid in policy and structural-level reforms to guarantee the market and create investment-friendly environment by producing power as per the total capacity of the country and expanding transmission and distribution line. The Energy Minister further said that the government was positive on the issue of Power Purchase Agreement raised by the private sector and a conclusion would be drawn as the government has been continuously holding discussion for the use of land of forest area and reestablishment of projects damaged by landslide and flood. Likewise, Chief Executive Officer of the Investment Board, Sushil Bhatta, mentioned that the Board has been continuously taking initiatives for the development of hydropower project and an investment summit is going to be organised soon. Similarly, Chairperson of Independent Power Producers' Association Nepal (IPPAN), Ganesh Karki, demanded the government to make PPA immediately as the government has set a target of producing 28,000 megawatt power in next 12 years. He laid emp hasis on the need of some revision on the Electricity Bill, which is under consideration n the parliament, as some provisions are not private sector friendly. Source: National News Agency RSS