Government serious about preserving arts and culture

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma has said that it is the duty of the state to preserve the indigenous art and culture of the country. At a Bhailo festival organized by Banglachuli Rural Municipality on Thursday, Minister Sharma said that the government is serious about preserving the folk art and culture. The new and the old generation should join hands to preserve their traditions and culture. "The government's job is to promote and protect the culture and heritage of every community", she said, "However, the cooperation between all three levels of government is necessary for it." On a different note, Minister Sharma said that she is committed to fulfilling the promises she made to the voters during the election. She clarified that first priority will be given to fundamental development work including road infrastructure, irrigation, drinking water, and health services. A total of 16 groups from all eight wards of the municipality competed in the Bhailo festival. Ward N o. 5 came first with Dhan Bahadur BK, who performed the Bhumey Bhailo dance solo, was declared the best of the competition. Source: National News Agency RSS