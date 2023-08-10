General

The government has banned the militant outfit Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, according to a gazette notification.

Deputy Secretary, (Political wing) of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mohammad Rashed Hossain Chowdhury, on behalf of the government, issued the notification yesterday.

The gazette notification said that the declared activities of the militant organization called 'Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya' are against the peace and order of the country.

It said that the activities of the organization have already banned in Bangladesh as it has been considered as a threat to the public safety.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha