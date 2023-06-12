General

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi today

said the government is taking action as per the decision of the taskforce to

control the price hike of the essentials.

"The latest meeting of the taskforce was held on March 19, 2023 ... action is

being taken as per the decision of the task force", he said.

The minister said this while responding to a star-marked question made by M

Habibur Rahman of Bogura-5 at the question-answer session which was tabled at

the Jatiya Sangsad here.

To control the price hike of the essentials, the minister said the government

has formed a taskforce on "commodity price and review of market situation"

with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in the chair on March 27, 2022. The

taskforce was formed as per the decision of a meeting held at the cabinet

division.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha