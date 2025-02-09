Govt Initiates Probe into Alleged Trafficking of Bangladeshis for Russia-Ukraine Conflict



Dhaka: The government has launched an investigation into reports that a Bangladeshi agency lured several individuals with promises of employment in Russia and Europe but later forced them into joining the Russia-Ukraine war.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the foreign ministry has sought a detailed report from the Bangladesh Embassy in Moscow regarding the matter, a foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed today. “The relevant ministries of the government have been requested to investigate the issue and take appropriate action against the recruiting and travel agencies involved in such activities,” spokesperson Mohammad Rafiqul Alam, who is also Director General of the Public Diplomacy Wing, said at a media briefing at the foreign ministry this afternoon.





“We have also learned that one individual linked to human trafficking in Russia was arrested last week,” the spokesperson said. Authorities have also been advised to exercise special caution at international airports in Bangladesh to monitor citizens traveling to Russia on tourist visas or those holding valid Russian visas, Alam said.





Earlier, a Bangladeshi national named Solaiman Kabir was reportedly deceived by a trafficker and forced to participate in the Russia-Ukraine war. He later escaped from the battlefield and sought refuge at the Bangladesh Embassy in Moscow, which subsequently facilitated his safe return home.





Alam said the Bangladesh Embassy in Moscow remains prepared to assist any other affected individuals who seek help in returning home.

