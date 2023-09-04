Key Issues, politics

Railway Minister M Nurul Islam Sujan today said the government has a plan to operate electric train service on Dhaka-Chattogram route.

“Bangladesh Railway has been working for providing cost-effective safe and comfortable transport service to the people of the country”, he said while replying to a star-marked question made by treasury bench lawmaker M Mamunur Rashid Kiron of Noakhali-3 at the question-answer session tabled at the Jatiya Sangsad here.

To this end, the minister said the government has already taken a feasibility study project aiming to operate electric train service between the capital Dhaka and the commercial city Chattogram.

Even, an agreement for appointing consultant for conducting feasibility study and completion of detailed design for introducing electric traction from Narayanganj to Chattogram via Dhaka has been signed on July 16, 2023.

Sujon said, “We hope that the feasibility study project will be concluded by April 2024.”

At the same time, the main investment project will be taken after concluding the feasibility study, said the minister, adding “the electric train service would be possible to operate on Dhaka-Chattogram route after finishing the main investment project.”

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha