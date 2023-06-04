education, Science & Technology

Classes of all government primary schools will remain closed from June 5 to 8 due to the severe heat wave sweeping over the country.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education took the decision considering the wellbeing of pupils, said a press release today.

According to Met office, a severe heat wave is sweeping over the country.

The maximum temperature recorded on Saturday was 41.0 degree Celsius in Rajshahi division and minimum was 34.3 degree Celsius in Chattogram.

The temperature in Sylhet division was 34.6 degree Celsius, in Rangpur division 37.4 degree Celsius, in Khulna division 38.0 degree Celsius, Dhaka division 37.1 degree Celsius, Mymensingh division 37.0 degree Celsius and in Barishal division 36.7 degree Celsius.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha