Govt. speeding up the campaign of good governance: DPM Shrestha

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha has said that the current government is focused on bringing qualitative improvement in people's standard of living. Speaking at a program organized by the CPN (Maoist Center) Dakshinkali municipal Committee in Pharping today, he said current government has made good governance, prosperity and social justice as its major task. Stating that the campaign of good governance started by the government is on track, he said that the government is creating an action plan to speed up good governance initiatives. Senior Vice President of the party, leader Shrestha on the occasion instructed the leaders and workers to convey the good works of the government to the people through a campaign. Meanwhile, the local Maoist leaders and activists complained that the southern part of Kathmandu was lagging behind in development. Source: National News Agency Nepal