Govt. successful to conclude peace process, PM says



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the current government was successful to complete the remaining jobs of the peace process.

In his address to the nation to share the government’s achievements in its 100 days today, PM Oli said the bill to amend the Enforced Disappeared Persons and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was passed unopposed from the federal parliament and was also authenticated by the President.

“A search committee has been formed to constitute the Commission so as to conclude the peace process. This has advanced the process for the constitution of the commission,” PM Oli shared.

This is a pleasing message to our society that witnessed a long insurgency, PM Oli said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal