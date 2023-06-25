Games, sports

Minister for Youth and Sports, Dig Bahadur Limbu, has said government would own the under-construction international stadium of Bharatpur, Chitwan and forward the remaining works for its completion.

In response to the queries put forth by the lawmakers on the budget allocation under his ministry, Minister Limbu, informed that the international stadium begun by the Dhurmus-Suntali Foundation would be forward by the government by taking it under its own ownership. Additional budget would be managed for its completion.

He mentioned that all local levels were allocated budget for organizing sports competition among school children. Training was going on for 233 players as part of the preparation to participate in the 19th ASIAD to be held in China from coming September 23 to October 8. Nepal is competing in 29 games in the ASIAD.

Rs 250 thousand grants would be provided to each sports association to conduct sports competition. At total of 100 such associations registered at the National Sports Council (NSP) would be provided the grant.

The Minister also informed the lawmakers that discussion would be held on how much budget could be raised for the professional development and allowance to the players. He however admitted that equal budget could not be allocated for all seven provinces.

Necessary budget was set for organizing the 10th national games which is being held in Karnali Province.

Moreover, the Minister viewed discussion would be held on the sort of policy relating to PUBG as demanded by lawmakers to include it in e-sport.

According to him, the government had managed insurance to the players considering their security.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal