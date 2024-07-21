Govt. to ensure safety of Nepali nationals in Bangladesh



Kathmandu: The Government has expressed the commitment to ensure safety and security of all Nepali nationals including students in Bangladesh.

“It has been closely coordinating with universities, concerned authorities, and law enforcement agencies in Bangladesh,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

As of today, approximately 800 Nepali students have left Bangladesh for Nepal by air or via land border points.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Nepal in Dhaka has coordinated with most of the students to facilitate their travel from various places in Bangladesh to Dhaka airport or to related border points for safe return home.

Likewise, the Ministry has requested Nepali students who are facing any kind of trouble, and their parents and relatives to fill-up an online form for necessary information, support and facilitation. The application could be filed from Nepal as well by the concerned family members.

The concerned are requested to go to https://legal.nepalconsular.gov.np/passport and submit the form. Also

for direct contact, Section Officer Maheswarmani Tripathi (977-9851166987, mahesh.mofa@gmail.com) or Second Secretary Yojana Bamjan in Embassy of Nepal in Dhaka (+8801880691013, eondhaka@mofa.gov.np and

eondhaka@dhaka.net can be reached.

Furthermore, the students who have returned or are returning have been requested by MoFA to share their personal details, name of their academic institution in Bangladesh and the return date to Nepal by mail to info@mofa.gov.np.

Source: National News Agency RSS