Trading

The government has signed a deal to import 1.80 lakh tonnes of Muriate of Potash (MoP) fertilizer from Russia in the FY 2023-24.

Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) and Prodintorg, a Russian State-owned Corporation, signed the deal on June 1 in Russian capital Moscow, said an official release here today.

BADC's Chairman Abdullah Sazzad and Director General (DG) of the Russian Prodintorg Andrei Sergeibitch signed the deal on behalf of their respective sides.

Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Wahid Akhter, BADC's member director Abdus Samad and deputy chief of the Ministry of Agriculture Badiul Alam, among others, were present.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha