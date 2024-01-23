Govt to procure 2.60 lakh MTs fertilizer, 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG

DHAKA, The government today approved separate proposals for procuring some 2.60 lakh metric tons of fertilizer and 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG to meet the growing demand of the country. The approvals came from the 1st meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in this year held today at Bangladesh Secretariat with Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali in the chair. According to the Cabinet Division, the CCGP meeting approved a proposal from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division under which Petrobangla would procure one cargo or 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from M/S Total Energies Gas and Power Ltd. Switzerland with around Taka 470.49 crore where per MMBtu LNG would cost $10.88. Following separate proposals from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) will procure 40,000 metric tons of DAP fertilizer from MA'ADEN, Saudi Arabia under the 1st lot under state- level agreement with around Taka 259.16 crore where per ton fertilizer would co st $589 while the BADC will procure 30,000 metric tons of TSP fertilizer from OCP, SA, Morocco under the 3rd lot under state-level agreement with around Taka 127.38 crore where per ton fertilizer would cost $386. In another proposal, the BADC will purchase 40,000 metric tons of DAP fertilizer from OCP, SA, Morocco under the 3rd lot under state-level agreement with around Taka 240.90 crore where per ton fertilizer would cost $547.50 while the BADC will import 30,000 metric tons of MOP fertilizer from JSC Foreign Economic Cooperation (Prodintorg), Russia under state-level agreement under the 4th lot with around Taka 99.70 crore with per ton fertilizer costing $302.10. In separate proposals, Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries would procure 30,000 metric tons of bulk granular urea fertilizer from Muntajat, Qatar under state-level agreement under 10th lot with around Taka 103.43 crore where per ton fertilizer would cost $313.42 while the BCIC will procu re 30,000 metric tons of bagged granular urea fertilizer from KAFCO, Bangladesh under the 13th lot with around Taka 104.49 crore with per ton fertilizer costing $316.62. The BCIC will procure another consignment of 30,000 metric tons of bulk granular fertilizer from SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia with around Taka 103.43 crore where per ton fertilizer would cost $313.42 while the BCIC will purchase another consignment of 30,000 metric tons of bulk granular urea fertilizer from SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia under state-level agreement under the 12th lot with around Taka 103.43 crore where per ton fertilizer would cost $313.42. Following three separate proposals from the Ministry of Commerce, the state- run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would procure 1.20 crore liters of rice bran oil from Majumdar Products Ltd.; Majumdar Bran Oil Mills Ltd and Ali Natural Oil Mills and Agro Industries Ltd under the Direct Procurement Method (DPM) with around Taka 189.60 crore wit h per liter oil costing Taka 158. The TCB will procure 10,000 metric tons of lentil from Uma Expo Pvt. Ltd., India with around Taka 96.14 crore where per kg lentil would cost Taka 101.13 while the TCB will procure another consignment of 10,000 metric tons of lentil from Roy Agro Food Products Ltd., Bogura; and Nabil Naba Foods Ltd., Dhaka with around Taka 105.45 crore where per kg lentil would cost Taka 105.45. Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha