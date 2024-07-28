Govt’s efforts will be to find culprits involved in murders: PM

Seeking cooperation from the countrymen, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today reiterated that her government’s efforts will be to find out those involved in the murders during the recent countrywide mayhem to ensure appropriate punishment for them.

“And my effort will be to find those involved in this murder; they must be punished – that will be my effort, I will do that,” she said.

To this end, she sought help from all to find out the culprits who were involved, saying “I need help too. If you know anything, please tell us.”

The Premier made this remark while distributing financial assistance to the family members of some 34 persons who were murdered during the recent mayhem taking the advantage of students’ quota reform movement.

She also said that the government will not allow anyone to play duck and drakes with the fate of Bangladesh and its people.

“We will not allow anyone to play any game with the fate of Bangladesh. So, I need all out cooperation and assistance from you,” she said.

Mentioning that

happening of this type of terrorist incident again and again

is not desirable, the Prime Minister said, ‘I don’t know how to console you.

But I can understand your pain.’

At the Ganabhaban, all of those who lost their relatives burst into tears after

seeing the Prime Minister.

When the members of the deceased families one by one went to Sheikh

Hasina, they broke into tears. The premier could hold back her emotion and

tears rolled down her cheeks and she was seen distressed while hearing

them.

With tears in her years, the Prime Minister consoled the bereaved family

members.

Sheikh Hasina wanted to know about the fault of the mass people for which

they were killed and faced severe miseries in their lives.

She also wanted to know about the intention of the terrorists to topple

down the government through killing.

‘Killing people and toppling the government – when does it happen? When

is it possible? What is the fault of the ordinary people,’ she added.

She said she is like the family members of

the killed ones as she lost her kith

and kin. ‘Let me just say that I am one like you. (I am) An orphan who has

lost parents and brothers. So, I understand your pain. I am for you, I will be

by your side,’ she said.

Sheikh Hasina said that blocking like this and burning everything are never

ever acceptable.

It was very much brutal to hang one person after killing, she said, adding,

‘This is like animals, a Muslim will hang the dead body of another Muslim!

Those who are involved in these will surely face trial.’

The head of government said that the culprits behind these incidents have to

be tried. ‘People can’t be protected unless they are tried,’ she added.

She urged the family members to have patience and call almighty Allah to

save ‘us all from these brutal animals.’

‘I am with you as long as I live,’ she said.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha