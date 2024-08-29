Hasina accused in B’Baria murder case over Modi’s visit



A case was registered here today against 54 persons, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former law minister Anusil Huq, former housing and public works minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhuy and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, on the charges of murder.

The case was lodged against 54 named and 200-300 unnamed persons with Brahmanbaria Model Sadar Police Station in connection with shooting to death of Zahirul Islam on March 27 in 2021 centering the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh.

Brahmanbaria district Awami League vice-presidents, municipality mayor Md Helal Uddin and Dr Abu Sayed, general secretary Mahbubul Alam Chowdhury Montu, joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Khokon, organizing secretary Ehtashemul Bari Tanjil, former lawmaker Mainuddin Main, Tanjil Ahmed, Ashuganj AL president Shafiulah, senior vice-president Hanif Munshi, district Jubo League president Shahanur Islam, general secretary Sirajul Islam Ferdous, Brahmanbaria district government colleg

e VP Hasan Sarwar, former chairman of Bijoynagar Upazila Mukai Ali and Brahmanbaria Poura AL general secretary Rafiqul Islam were named among the accused in the case.

In accordance with the case details filed by Bablu Mia, elder brother of slain Zahirul Islam, alleged that his brother was shot dead on the spot in front of the BSIC at Nandanpur under Brahmanbaria Sadar Upazila at the directive and participation of the accused while taking part in a protest over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh on March 17 in 2021.

Officer-in-charge of the police station Mozaffar Hossain confirmed BSS of the matter.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha