Hasina sued in Ctg court for threatening Dr. Yunus and Khaleda Zia.

A case was filed against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for threatening Chief Adviser of the interim government Dr. Yunus and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia in a Chattogram court today.

Sourabh Priya Pal, former vice president of Chattogram Mahanagar Chhatra Dal, filed the case before the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Jewel Deb as ex-Prime Minister threatened them to be thrown and dipped into to the Padma Bridge .

Plaintiff’s lawyer Advocate Rezaul Islam said the court took cognizance of the case and ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to probe the charges .

The court directed to submit a report within thirty days after investigating the case by an Additional Superintendent of Police or an officer equivalent to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Plaintiff Sourabh Priya Pal said Sheikh Hasina had publicly threatened them to be thrown and dipped into the water of Padma River and instigated the terrorists of her party to kill Begum Zia.

The then Prime Minister Sheik

h Hasina in a speech on the inauguration of the Padma Bridge on May 18, 2022 had said that BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia should be ‘thrown’ from the bridge.

In the same speech, she also said Yunus should be dipped into the water of Padma river.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha