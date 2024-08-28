Health Ministry at work to control cholera: Minister Paudel



Minister for Health and Population Pradip Paudel has said government was making all-out efforts to curb cholera spread. Coordination and collaboration among all three tiers of government is made robust to prevent and control cholera, he informed the parliament meeting on Wednesday.

At the meeting of the House of Representatives, Minister Paudel shared information on how the government was working to curb cholera spread.

The Epidemiology and Disease Control Division had mobilized rapid taskforce at province and local levels, he said, adding that the rapid response teams had reached the cholera affected areas.

The rapid response team was keeping constant surveillance for case study, identification of people suffering from cholera and contact with the patients. Line ministers from all seven provinces were planned to make a decision on how the collective actions would be made more effective. The public health issues created by dengue and cholera must be coped up with collective initiatives, according to him.

arlier, lawmaker Dr Toshima Karki had drawn the Health Minister’s attention by registering a motion of public importance that sought effective action to obviate public health crisis.

Currently, a total of 68 persons are suffering from cholera in Nepal. It is detected in five districts- Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Pyuthan, Kailali and Makwanpur.

On the occasion, the Minister informed that the cholera was caused by monsoon, so it was not necessary to declare health crisis right now.

Source: National News Agency RSS