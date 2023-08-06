Health & Safety, medical

The government has formed a specialized medical committee to render medical care to VIPs and VVIPs within the country.

The Ministry of Health and Population today formed the body under the coordination of National Academy of Science (NAMS) vice chancellor Prof Dr Bhupendra Kumar Basnet.

The committee includes Prof Dr Bhagawan Koirala, Dr Sanduk Ruit, Dr Bhola Rijal, Prof Dr Shailee Pradahan, Prof Dr Rabiman Shrestha, Prof Dr Kiran Prasad Shrestha, Prof Dr Ratnamani Gajurel, Prof Dr Subash Acharya, Prof Dr Shashi Sharma, Prof Dr Ramesh Chokhani, Associate Prof Dr Dhruba Gaire, Dr Pukar Chandra Shrestha, Dr Mahesh Adhikari and Dr Anant Adhikari as its members.

Earlier the government has managed a dedicated chamber for the treatment of VIPS and VVIPs at the Bir Hospital to provide the services for them within the country. The move aims to ensure VIP and VVIP medical care services within the country and prevent a significant capital outflow from the country each year in the treatment of VIPs and VVIPs.

The committee shall prepare the procedures for treatment system in accordance with the specialization medical methods and process, including health treatment of VVIPs and VIPs at Bir Hospital, preparing the task list of treatment management and formation of list of specialist doctors. It will submit the procedures to the Ministry of Health and Population.

In the meeting of the Committee today, Minister for Health and Population Mohan Bahadur Basnet said VIPs and VVIPs undergoing health treatment in Nepal will create a situation where in the general public will start believing in the country's health sector.

"There is provision of all the required equipment for treatment with the help of Nepali means and resources. In case of emergency, why not send the VIPs and VVIPs abroad for medical treatment on the basis of recommendation made by Nepal's own specialists' team," he added.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal