Healthcare service to be made available for marginalized people: Samanta

Health Minister Dr. Samanta Lal Sen today
said the government is taking initiatives to upgrade all public hospitals
including district and upazila to reach healthcare service to door steps of
rural people.
“I’m taking responsibility to ensure treatment facilities for commoners . . .
It is very crucial to equip public hospitals with required manpower and
updated version of technology,” he told journalists after visiting M Abdur
Rahim Medical College Hospital in Dinajpur.
The minister said doctors, who are attached at upazila and district level
hospitals, must provide treatment facilities to the people living in rural
areas.
Jatiya Sangsad Whip Iqbalur Rahim, Health Secretary Mohammad Jahangir Alam,
Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)
Professor Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Civil Surgeon Dr Borhanul Islam
Siddiqui and Principal of Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital Dr
Nuruzzaman, among others, were present on the occasion.
Samanta directed the
authorities concerned to shut down all unregistered
hospitals, diagnostic centres, and clinics.
“Unregistered medical facilities will not be spared … stern actions will be
taken against those who run medical facilities without licence,” he added.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha