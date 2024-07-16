Healthcare service to be made available for marginalized people: Samanta

Health Minister Dr. Samanta Lal Sen today

said the government is taking initiatives to upgrade all public hospitals

including district and upazila to reach healthcare service to door steps of

rural people.

“I’m taking responsibility to ensure treatment facilities for commoners . . .

It is very crucial to equip public hospitals with required manpower and

updated version of technology,” he told journalists after visiting M Abdur

Rahim Medical College Hospital in Dinajpur.

The minister said doctors, who are attached at upazila and district level

hospitals, must provide treatment facilities to the people living in rural

areas.

Jatiya Sangsad Whip Iqbalur Rahim, Health Secretary Mohammad Jahangir Alam,

Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

Professor Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Civil Surgeon Dr Borhanul Islam

Siddiqui and Principal of Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital Dr

Nuruzzaman, among others, were present on the occasion.

Samanta directed the

authorities concerned to shut down all unregistered

hospitals, diagnostic centres, and clinics.

“Unregistered medical facilities will not be spared … stern actions will be

taken against those who run medical facilities without licence,” he added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha