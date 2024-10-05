Heavy rainfall causes huge suffering to city dwellers

People in Dhaka city are struggling to cope with incessant rains in the past couple of days as water-logging created in many areas of the capital is causing untold sufferings.

‘Like past few days, Dhaka city witnessed heavy rainfall today meaning many parts of the city were submerged,’ Kazi Jebunnesa, a meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorologist Department(BMD) told BSS.

She expected that the cloudy weather may improve from tomorrow and intensity of rainfall may decrease.

Multiple areas of Dhaka including — Mouchak, Malibagh, Shantinagar, Moghbazar, Kakrail, Paltan, Dainik Bangla intersection, Khilgaon rail gate, and Rajarbagh Police Lines

— were waterlogged following prolonged torrential rain since early morning today.

Office goers suffered immensely as they were facing trouble to manage transports to reach their destination.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha