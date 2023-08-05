General

There is now an impact of monsoon winds along with a partial influence of low-pressure wind system located around the Jharkhand region of India in the country.

The axis of monsoon trough is in north towards the West and it is around the average position towards the East, according to the Meteorological Forecasting Division.

Light to moderate rainfall has now been taking place at few places of Koshi and Karnali Provinces due to this. The weather of Kathmandu Valley is now cloudy since morning and there is a possibility of light rain in the afternoon, added the Division.

Some places of Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpaschim Provinces and few places of the remaining Provinces would witness light to moderate rainfall this afternoon.

Similarly, heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning has been predicted at one or two places of Koshi, Gandaki, Lumbini and Sudurpaschim Provinces.

Heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to take place at one or two places of Koshi and Sudurpaschim Province tonight.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal