General

The Hetauda-Bharatpur 220 kV transmission line has come into service. This transmission line is considered important for the smooth supply of power to Makawanpur and Chitwan, among other districts. The Hetauda-Bharatpur section is part of the Hetauda-Bharatpur-Bardaghat Transmission Line Project.

Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has brought the 73 kilometres long circuit of the 220 kV double-circuit transmission line into operation, charging it in the 132 kV for the time-being. The 220 kV transmission line from Chaukitol of Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City, Makawanpur to Aanptaari of Bharatpur Metropolitan City, Chitwan has been charged in the 132 kV, it is stated.

Around 170 megawatts power can be transmitted to and fro Hetauda and Bharatpur with the operation of the Hetauda-Bharatpur section of the transmission line. Only 90 megawatts power was being transmitted to and from Hetauda and Bharatpur from the existing old 132 kV transmission line.

Power supply would be easier in the areas with the coming into service of the Hetauda-Bharatpur section of the transmission line.

The Hetauda-Bharatpur-Bardaghat Transmission Line Project has been started aiming to strengthening and making reliable the transmission lines within Nepal and for transmitting the power generated from hydropower projects constructed in the western region.

The Project was initiated in 2008 with the investment of Government of Nepal and NEA, and the concessional loan from the World Bank. Construction works had been started dividing the Project into two sections – Hetauda-Bharatpur and Bharatpur-Bardaghat.

The construction of the project was affected due to various reasons as obstruction by local people, problem in land acquisition, delays related to the use of forest land and cutting down trees and the poor performance of the construction company.

The remaining works of the project were moved ahead with the government and NEA's investments after the World Bank withdrew from the project in 2021.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal